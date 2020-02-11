With two games left in an eight-game league season, the Astoria girls locked up a Cowapa League championship Tuesday night, with an easy 50-31 win at Banks.
The Lady Fishermen overcame another slow start and some foul trouble along the way, but had the game well in hand with a big 17-8 lead at halftime.
Astoria continues to look unbeatable as it approaches the post-season, improving to 6-0 in league following its ninth straight win (13th against Oregon competition).
Astoria's Brooklynn Hankwitz spent nearly half the game on the bench in foul trouble, but still scored a game-high 14 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.
Kelsey Fausett finished with 12 points and Hailey O'brien added 11 for the Lady Fishermen, who turned a 6-4 deficit into a 12-6 lead, and were never seriously threatened after that.
With a 19-2 overall record and ranked third in the latest OSAA rankings, the Lady Fishermen finish the regular season with home games against Tillamook (0-5) and Valley Catholic (3-2).
