Playing short-handed and facing the No. 2-ranked Astoria girls basketball team on the Fishermen's home court, the Banks Braves still managed to make the Lady Fish work hard for a win Friday night at the Brick House.
Missing a player of their own, Astoria had three players score in double figures in a 46-37 win over the Braves.
It was only the fifth time in 17 games that the Fishermen have been held under 50 points.
Still, Astoria built a 26-13 halftime lead over the 14th-ranked Braves. Kajsa Jackson scored all 10 of her points in the first half, as the Fishermen posted another big first half lead.
Playing without sophomore post Nya Johnson (concussion from the previous game) and with starting point guard Camila Narvaez likely done for the season with a broken finger, the Braves did not have enough depth to stay with Astoria.
Hailey O'Brien scored 13 points and Brooklynn Hankwitz added 12 for the Lady Fish, who were outscored 16-7 in the third quarter and saw their lead slip to 33-29. But Astoria won the fourth quarter, 13-8, to lock up its 15th win of the season, with just one loss against Oregon 4A competition (Philomath).
