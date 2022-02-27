The team that could be dominating 4A girls basketball in Oregon for the next few years got its first taste of state playoff ball Friday night at the Brick House, where the Astoria Lady Fishermen cruised to a 56-37 win over Molalla in a play-in state qualifier.
Astoria outscored the Indians 22-8 in the second quarter, and had the game wrapped up by halftime, 33-20.
The Lady Fish are now one win away from making the trip they were denied in 2020, their first appearance in a state tournament since 2002. Astoria will play Saturday at Madras (time to be announced), with the winner advancing to the 4A state tournament in Coos Bay/North Bend.
Molalla held a 16-11 lead early in the second quarter of Friday's game, before the Lady Fish reeled off a 13-0 run, capped by a jump shot from Tayla Huber.
Astoria spent much of the first half at the free throw line, where the Fishermen hit 12-of-17 foul shots, to just 1-of-2 for Molalla. The Indians also committed 17 turnovers in the first half, finishing with 26 for the game. Molalla was 4-for-6 from the free throw line, to Astoria's 16-of-22.
Astoria freshman Shelby Bruney led all scorers with 20 points, with Nayomi Holmstedt tossing in 14 points off the bench. Mollie Matthews had eight points in her final home game.