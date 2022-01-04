It was a Cowapa League “futures game” Tuesday night at the Brick House, where Astoria was hosting Scappoose in a nonleague girls basketball game, won by the Lady Fishermen, 45-28.
With Scappoose (5-3 overall) coming back to the Cowapa League in 2022-23, the two teams will be facing each other at least twice a year beginning next school year. And the Indians got a good look at the team that will likely be dominating Cowapa girls basketball for the next four years.
With their three freshmen back in the regular rotation, Astoria tuned up for what should be a very good year in league play, as the Lady Fish built a 23-10 first half lead over the Indians, who currently compete in the 5A Northwest Conference.
Astoria freshman Shelby Bruney — who missed last week's Dulcich tournament — did most of the damage Tuesday, scoring six points in the first half, then tacking on 13 of Astoria's 21 points in the second half for a game-high 19.
While Scappoose was cold from the outside, Bruney was hot from everywhere, hitting a 3-point shot in each half, and scoring on multiple breaks.
Leading 10-8 after one quarter, Astoria opened the second period with an 8-0 run to pull away for the win, improving to 5-6 overall. The Fishermen outscored Scappoose in every quarter.
Astoria's lone senior, Mollie Matthews, finished with nine points, all in the first half. Astoria's scheduled contest Thursday vs. Milwaukie has been canceled. The Fishermen are set to play Saturday at Clatskanie.