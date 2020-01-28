Astoria outscored Tillamook 24-0 in the second quarter Tuesday night, highlighting an easy 76-24 win for the Lady Fishermen in a Cowapa League girls basketball game.
Four players scored in double figures for Astoria, led by Hailey O'Brien's 20.
The Fishermen drop to No. 4 in the OSAA rankings, but improve to 3-0 in league, 16-2 overall. Tillamook falls to 0-2 in league.
