In game two of the Clatsop Clash doubleheader, Astoria had nearly all the points it would need after just one quarter, in a 58-26 win over Seaside in a girls basketball Cowapa League opener.
Julia Norris (15 points) and Brooklynn Hankwitz (11 points) equaled Seaside's total offensive output, while six Fishermen players hit 3-pointers and 10 players made the scoring column for Astoria.
One important team statistic for the Lady Fishermen is always their opponent's ratio of points-to-turnovers. And it wasn't good for the Gulls, who had 26 points with 32 turnovers.
Jadah Doney led Seaside with a team-high six points, while Lilli Taylor was held to five. The Gulls were able to get off just 29 shots from the field to Astoria's 62 shot attempts (22 made).
