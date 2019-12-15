After a 45-31 loss Tuesday at Seaside, the Scappoose girls basketball team made its second trip in four days to the coast, as the Indians paid a visit to the Astoria Brick House for a nonleague game Friday night.
And Scappoose didn't have a chance against the No. 1-ranked Astoria Lady Fishermen, who hammered out a 65-24 win over the Indians in a match between two former Cowapa League rivals.
The Lady Fish were doing what they do best — forcing turnovers and building an early insurmountable lead, as they tune up for tournament play over the next month.
Astoria takes part in the Les Schwab Invitational in Marshfield (Dec. 19-21), followed by their own Dulcich Tournament (Dec. 27-28), and capped by an appearance in the Denali/Pepsi Invitational in Anchorage, Alaska (Jan. 2-4).
The Lady Fishermen forced 31 Scappoose turnovers in Friday's game, and Astoria had all the points it would need by the opening minutes of the second period, leading 34-10 at halftime.
Hailey O'Brien led a balanced scoring attack with 14 points, followed by Julia Norris and Kelsey Fausett with nine apiece. Sophie Long and Shelby Rasmussen had eight points each.
