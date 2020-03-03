With nearly three weeks between their last regular season game and their first playoff game, the Astoria girls basketball team managed to schedule a nonleague contest Saturday afternoon against Milwaukie.
And the Lady Fishermen crushed the 5A Mustangs 54-28, in a tuneup for a possible state championship run that begins later this week.
Astoria improved to 21-3 overall, and has won 11 of its last 12 games. The Fishermen host Junction City, 6 p.m. Friday. The winner will face either Cascade or La Grande in a quarterfinal game of the state tournament, 3:15 p.m. March 12 at Forest Grove High School.
In Saturday's win, Brooklynn Hankwitz led Astoria with 16 points, and Hailey O'Brien added 10.
“We did a great job defensively, except for the third quarter,” said Astoria coach Mike Jacobson. “We got lazy and were not disciplined defensively.”'
He added, “we held (sophomore Cali) Denson 10 points below her average, which was our goal. We didn’t do anything special against her defensively. Just played our type of game.”
