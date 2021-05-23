After opening the season with two losses to Washington state schools Ilwaco and Hockinson, the Astoria girls basketball team scored a 54-16 win over Warrenton on Friday at Warrenton.
Astoria built a 33-6 halftime lead against the Warriors, who were coming off a 63-6 loss Wednesday at Willamina.
The Lady Fishermen had three players in double figures, led by Sophia Long with 17, followed by Halle Helmersen (16) and Kelsey Fausett (10).
Avyree Miethe had seven points for the Warriors, who play Tuesday at Taft. Astoria plays Tuesday at Banks.
Seaside 39, Knappa 29
With very few seniors on either side, the Knappa and Seaside girls basketball teams are the local teams of the future — and they showed Friday night they're not too bad for the present.
Seaside sophomore Caleigh Peterson scored 10 of her game-high 12 points in the first half, while junior teammates Lilli Taylor and Landri Mickle added eight points apiece to help the Lady Gulls post a 39-29 win over the Loggers in the coaching debut for Seaside's Marla Olstedt.
Olstedt put her team up against Tracie Brockey's Knappa team in a defensive game.
Seaside won that battle, as the Gulls turned a 10-8 lead in the first quarter into a 37-12 lead late in the third.
The Gulls used their 27-2 run to open a big lead, before Knappa's starters made a 13-0 run to close out the game. Junior Hannah Dietrichs led Knappa with nine points, followed by sophomore Emily Larsen with eight.