The score reflected the records Tuesday night at the Brick House, where Astoria hosted Estacada in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Now 9-5 overall, the No. 10-ranked Lady Fishermen built a 28-6 halftime lead, on their to an easy 50-8 win over the No. 31 ranked-Rangers, now 2-10.
It was the least points allowed by Astoria since a 59-4 win over Knappa in 2015-16.
Kelsey Fausett and Halle Helmersen scored 11 points apiece for Astoria, which plays Friday at Gladstone. Four players scored two points each for Estacada, which was outscored 22-2 in the second half. The Rangers were playing their second game in five days in Clatsop County, following a 64-25 loss at Seaside last Friday.
