Astoria had three players in double figures, and dominated Corbett from start to finish for the second time this year, in a 63-35 win Saturday afternoon over the Cardinals, at Corbett.
It was the second meeting of the season between No. 10-ranked Astoria and Corbett, ranked 33rd out of 34 teams.
Earlier, the Fishermen defeated the Cardinals 66-23 in the Seaside tournament.
In Saturday's rematch, Astoria built a 44-20 lead at halftime, then went on a 9-2 run in the third quarter.
Astoria's Julia Norris made three 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, Brooklynn Hankwitz added 13 and Kelsey Fausett tossed in 10 for the Fishermen, who host Estacada Tuesday.
