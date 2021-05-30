The Astoria girls basketball team is rounding into championship form, as the Lady Fishermen played their best half of the season Friday in a 44-20 win at Dayton.
In typical Astoria fashion, the Fishermen jumped all over Dayton in the opening minutes, and led 18-1 after one quarter. The Pirates tripled their point total in the second period, but Astoria had the game wrapped up by halftime, 30-3.
Sophie Long led the Lady Fish with 14 points, followed by Halle Helmersen with 11.
Rainier 31, Warrenton 17
A low-scoring first half ended with Warrenton holding a 7-5 lead at halftime, but Rainier controlled the second half for a 31-17 win over the Warriors in a Coastal Range League game Friday night at Warrenton.
The Columbians managed to score 13 points in the third quarter, and tacked on 13 in the fourth while limiting Warrenton to 10 total points in the second half.
The Warriors return to action Tuesday at Clatskanie.
Knappa 32, Gaston 22
After a sluggish first quarter, Knappa made a 12-2 run in the second period Friday night at home against Gaston, and the Lady Loggers maintained the lead and held on for a 32-22 Northwest League win.
Taryn Barendse led Knappa with 10 rebounds and three assists, while Hannah Dietrichs scored 11 points with nine boards.
The Loggers were coming off an emotional win over Warrenton the night before.
“After a strong game on Thursday night, we started the game a little flat on Friday,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey.
Knappa missed its first 11 free throw attempts in the first half, but the Greyhounds struggled with 20-plus turnovers in the first half.
“The girls refocused and had a much stronger second quarter (going on a 12-2 run), connecting on some nice passes, and stepping up their defensive pressure,” Brockey said. “I think their legs were a little tired, but they found ways to keep the lead and close it out.”
She added, “We are still brushing the dust off from the long off-season. I think we are going to see a lot of growth in this group of ladies, as many of them are seeing varsity minutes for the first time. The girls are supportive of one another and even though the season is short, I’m excited to see them come together to accomplish their goals.”
Knappa plays Wednesday at Nestucca.