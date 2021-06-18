Despite three losses in league play, the Astoria girls basketball team showed that they’re still one of the best 4A teams in the state Thursday night, with a 43-27 win at Seaside to close out the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Gulls showed that it’s tough to play at Banks one night, and against Astoria the next.
Seaside trailed 9-0 just minutes into the game, and Astoria pushed the lead to 33-7 early in the third quarter, on its way to the win.
Halle Helmersen led a balanced Astoria attack with 11 points, while Seaside senior Tristyn McFadden closed her prep career in fine fashion, scoring nine of her game-high 15 in the fourth quarter.
It was the final regular season game for Astoria’s highly-decorated senior group of Kelsey Fausett, Sophie Long, Shelby Rasmussen and Helmersen, with Raina Jagger rounding out Astoria’s five seniors.
On Wednesday, a 20-4 run in the third quarter was all Banks needed to defeat Seaside, 50-30, at Banks.
Despite a 19-19 tie at halftime, the Gulls thoroughly outplayed the Braves in the first half.
Banks was just 1-for-14 from the 3-point line in the first half, while the Gulls made their first three, and finished 3-of-5.
McFadden had two treys and Caleigh Peterson added one, while Lilli Taylor scored all eight of her points in the second half.
Seaside held a 23-21 lead early in the third quarter, when Banks’ Hailey Evans, Camila Narvaez and Maggie Streblow made three straight 3-pointers, sparking an 18-0 run.