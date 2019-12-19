The Astoria Lady Fishermen are already rounding into state championship form, as they showed in a first round game Thursday of the South Coast Les Schwab Tournament, in Marshfield.
Astoria's Hailey O'Brien scored 13 points in the first quarter — which equalled Crook County's total for the entire game, in a 60-13 win for the Lady Fishermen.
O'Brien finished with 18 and Kajsa Jackson added eight for Astoria, which led 24-3 after one quarter, then outscored Crook County 15-0 in the second.
Ten players made it into the scoring column for Astoria.
