It was a struggle, but a milestone win is a milestone win for Astoria girls basketball.
Crook County and Astoria matched up in a very late 4A state quarterfinal Thursday night at Forest Grove High School, where the No. 3 seed Lady Fishermen scored a hard-fought 50-37 victory over the No. 11 seed Cowgirls.
In addition to making its first official appearance in a state tournament since 2002, it was also Astoria’s first state tournament win since a victory over Burns the same season.
More importantly, Thursday’s win sends the Lady Fish to the Final Four (first time since 2001), where Astoria will play No. 2 seed Gladstone Friday. Results of Friday and Saturday games will be in Tuesday’s print edition of The Astorian.
After a slow start, the Lady Fishermen got their game going in the second half, while Crook County struggled with turnovers and missed shots from close range.
Astoria junior Avery Biederman finished with a team-high 12 points and teammate Shelby Bruney added 11. Held scoreless in the first half, Maitlin Young had nine points in the victory, which extended Astoria’s win streak to 20 games.
It was the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Astoria defeated the Cowgirls 41-40 in the pre-season South Coast Tournament in Marshfield.
Crook County held Astoria to a season-low in points in the December game, and Thursday’s contest started much the same.
The two very young squads, plus an 8:15 p.m. start, may have led to a rough first half for both teams, in which there were multiple turnovers and a combined 28 missed shots.
Crook County held an 11-7 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter, before the Lady Fish got a wakeup call and reeled off a 10-0 run to lead 17-11 at halftime.
Astoria opened up a 28-15 lead late in the second quarter, but despite 25 turnovers and finishing 9-of-39 from the field, the Cowgirls rallied and were still within 38-35 with 4:18 left in the game.
But the miscues started to add up for the Cowgirls, while Biederman made three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and Astoria outscored Crook County 12-3 to finish the game.
Astoria improved to 25-2 overall, matching the 25 wins posted by the 1999-2000 team, which was 25-5 overall.