Playing in another state, some 2,000 miles from home and with single digit temperatures outside, the Astoria Lady Fishermen showed that they're still good.
Astoria posted a 66-39 win over Kotzebue (Alaska) early Thursday morning, on Day 1 of the Denali Auto Glass/Pepsi Invitational in Anchorage, Alaska.
The Lady Fish held a 20-1 lead after one quarter, and were never threatened.
In her first game back following an ankle sprain, Astoria's Brooklynn Hankwitz scored a game-high 20 points, on 7-of-9 from the field. As a team, Astoria was 23-for-43 from the field, 3-of-5 from the 3-point line.
Hailey O'Brien added 17 points and Kelsey Fausett had six of Astoria's 20 steals, as Kotzebue committed 32 turnovers.
Astoria is scheduled to play Barrow Friday.
In other girls basketball tournament action, Cottage Grove defeated Seaside 33-26, and Ridgeview topped Warrenton 42-19, both at the SCTC Holiday Classic at Stayton.
Lilli Taylor and Ruby Douglas each had eight points in Seaside's loss to the Lions.
