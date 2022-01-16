No. 2-ranked Corbett defeated Astoria 49-46 in a nonleague girls basketball game Friday night at Corbett, but the statement came from Astoria, which made their first appearance in the top 10 rankings with the near upset over the unbeaten (12-0) Cardinals.
The 10th-ranked Lady Fishermen had a two-point late in the fourth quarter, before Corbett tied it with a score off a turnover.
The Cardinals led by three with 12 seconds remaining, and Astoria was unable to connect on a game-tying shot.
“We just didn't execute out of the time out and didn't get the shot we were hoping for,” said Astoria coach Mike Jacobson. “We were down by 13 in the first half and by five at halftime.”
Corbett led by as much as 12 in the third quarter, before Astoria “made an adjustment defensively, and the girls kept fighting and never gave up,” Jacobson said. “Very proud of them for that.”
Gulls 42, Huskies 39
Seaside snapped a six-game losing skid by scoring a season-high in points Friday night at home, in a 42-39 nonleague girls basketball win over North Marion.
Lilli Taylor poured in a game-high 25 points, and the Gulls needed all of it, as North Marion nearly pulled off an improbable fourth quarter comeback.
Trailing 31-18 after three quarters, the Huskies scored 21 in the fourth, pulling to within 40-37 following a 3-pointer by Laura Cabrero with under a minute remaining.
The Gulls eventually closed it out at the free throw line, where Taylor and Abby Nofield combined to make 5-of-6 in the final minute to clinch the victory, helping Seaside improve to 4-9 overall.
Taylor scored 13 of her points in the third quarter.
Seaside opens Cowapa League play Wednesday at Valley Catholic.