The countdown to a state championship is on for the Astoria girls basketball team.
The Lady Fishermen tuned up for the final stretch with a 72-30 win over Tillamook in a Cowapa League game Friday night at the Brick House.
It was actually closer than the first meeting this season between the two teams, won by Astoria, 76-24.
After coming up short of the 20-win mark last season, Astoria improved to 20-2 overall, and now has its sights set on the school record of 25 wins, set in 1999-2000.
Including their final regular season game Tuesday at home against Valley Catholic, Astoria has five games remaining.
In Friday's game, Astoria's Hailey O'brien and Halle Helmersen outscored the Lady Mooks by themselves, with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Brooklynn Hankwitz scored eight of her 10 points in the first quarter.
Still, the Lady Fishermen led just 37-23 at halftime, but then outscored Tillamook 22-3 in the third quarter, and 35-7 in the second half.
Astoria forced 38 Tillamook turnovers.
