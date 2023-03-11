Following a tough loss to Gladstone in Friday’s Final Four, the Astoria girls basketball team bounced back Saturday and went out as winners on the final day of the 4A state tournament in Forest Grove.
No. 3-ranked Astoria forced 28 turnovers and dominated No. 4-ranked Marshfield for the fourth time this season, 51-34, in the tournament’s third-place game.
The third place finish tied Astoria’s best at state (third in 1980-81).
Meanwhile, the Pirates became the fifth team to lose three or more times to Astoria in 2022-23.
In addition to three-game season sweeps over their four league opponents, Astoria beat the Pirates four times. The Lady Fish opened the season with a 64-46 win over Marshfield in Astoria; won again (44-36) on Dec. 16 in Coos Bay; and Astoria crushed the Pirates 62-30 on Feb. 25.
Marshfield was hoping to close the gap — and did in the first half of Saturday's game.
Astoria made just five field goals over the first two quarters, but it was still plenty for a 19-11 halftime lead.
The Pirates were within 21-15 in the third quarter, but the Lady Fish went on one of their patented scoring runs, making steals and converting into points.
Avery Biederman hit a 3-pointer, followed by Pirate turnovers and scores from Maitlin Young and Malory Dundas.
Astoria sealed the win with a 6-0 run to start the fourth period, for a 35-21 lead.
Bruney finished with a game-high 13 points, followed by Young with 12 (10 in the second half). Biederman and Tayla Huber added eight apiece, while Dundas had 13 rebounds, helping Astoria outrebound the Pirates 41 to 25.
Astoria finishes 26-3 overall, and the Lady Fish will return five all-league starters next season.