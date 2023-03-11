Following a tough loss to Gladstone in Friday’s Final Four, the Astoria girls basketball team bounced back Saturday and went out as winners on the final day of the 4A state tournament in Forest Grove.

No. 3-ranked Astoria forced 28 turnovers and dominated No. 4-ranked Marshfield for the fourth time this season, 51-34, in the tournament’s third-place game.

