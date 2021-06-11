Astoria bounced back from a home loss to Banks with an easy 78-30 win Wednesday night at Tillamook in a Cowapa League girls basketball game.
Astoria senior Halle Helmersen outscored Tillamook all by herself, pouring in 36 points, 24 in the first half. She connected on six 3-pointers over the first two quarters, leading Astoria to a 43-18 halftime lead. Sophie Long added 16 points and Kelsey Fausett scored 10 for the Lady Fishermen.
Vernonia 40, Knappa 24
The Vernonia Lady Loggers continued their perfect season with another win Wednesday night, a 40-24 victory at Knappa, in a Northwest League girls basketball Logger showdown.
With three games remaining, Vernonia improved to 6-0 overall, 5-0 in league games.
Knappa (2-5) has three of its final four games on the road.
After a 7-0 run midway through the first half of Wednesday's game, Knappa held a slim 11-10 lead, following a close range shot from Gabriella Morrill.
But two free throws from Vernonia's Audrey Hill sparked an 8-0 run and Vernonia did not trail again.
Vernonia senior Jayden Hartman led all scorers with 17 points followed by Brooklynn Walters with 11. Hannah Dietrichs had seven points and Vicki Ramvick added six for Knappa.