The Astoria girls basketball team has yet to show up in any top 10 rankings, but it's only a matter of time, as the Lady Fishermen have won four of their last five games in impressive fashion.
The Lady Fish followed their usual routine of jumping out to a big lead early, locking up the win, then holding off Molalla for an easy 53-35 nonleague victory Tuesday night at the Brick House.
Astoria forced nine turnovers in the opening quarter and 17 turnovers in the second half, and Molalla finished with 31 turnovers. It was the fourth straight loss for the Indians, who were playing for the first time since Dec. 22.
Molalla held just one lead at 4-3, before Astoria answered with a 10-0 run, capped by a Nayomi Holmstedt 3-pointer.
Holmstedt scored all nine of her points in the first half, while a baseline drive by Avery Biederman for two points gave the Fishermen a 23-9 lead early in the second quarter.
Astoria's Shelby Bruney once again led all scorers with 17 points, 13 in the first half. The freshman hit four straight free throws in the final minute of the game, while teammate Caleigh Peterson tacked on nine points, as the former Seaside Gull banked in a 3-pointer to highlight a 9-0 run early in the third quarter that extended Astoria's lead to 40-19.
The Fishermen play at Corbett Friday, then open Cowapa League play on Wednesday at Banks.