A four-game home stand is off to a good start for the Astoria girls basketball team.
In front of their home fans at the Brick House, the Lady Fishermen led 22-5 after just one quarter, on their way to a 55-25 victory Tuesday night over Tillamook.
As the eight-game Cowapa League schedule reaches the halfway point later this week, Astoria will be looking to make a move in the league standings with three more home games over the next two weeks.
Following Tuesday's win, the No. 9-ranked Fishermen are 2-1 in league, a half-game ahead of second place Valley Catholic, which visits Astoria Friday. Banks (3-0) remains in first place.
Astoria's Julia Norris scored 14 points and teammate Brooklynn Hankwitz finished with 11 in Tuesday's win, equaling Tillamook's team total. Kajsa Jackson added eight points for the Fishermen, who held an eventual 42-15 lead through three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.