The Astoria girls basketball team scored the first of what will likely be many tournament victories over the weekend.
Following an 83-18 win Friday over Hood River Valley, the Lady Fishermen finished the White Buffalo Classic with a 55-42 win Saturday night over the host team from Madras.
For the second straight game, Astoria had the game basically wrapped up after just one quarter.
After outscoring Hood River 20-2 in Friday's game, Astoria led Madras 18-2 after the first quarter in Saturday's contest.
Hailey O'Brien poured in 19 points (all in the first three quarters) to lead Astoria, followed by Julia Norris with 12 and Brooklynn Hankwitz with nine.
The two teams combined for 53 turnovers (Madras 27, Astoria 26).
In Friday's tournament opener, the Lady Fishermen had all the points they would need after just one quarter, as they cruised to an 83-18 win over class 5A Hood River Valley.
After the 20-2 first quarter, Astoria led 42-5 at halftime and 67-8 after three quarters.
While Hood River had 23 turnovers, the Lady Fishermen spread their scoring around, with eight players scoring eight or more points and five players in double figures.
Kajsa Jackson led all scorers with 15 points, followed by Halle Helmersen, Taileigh Cole, Kailee Fisher and Brooklynn Hankwitz with 10 points apiece.
The Fishermen return home to host two games this week, Tuesday against Cascade (5 p.m.) and Scappoose (Friday, 6 p.m.).
