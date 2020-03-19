Denied a chance to compete for the state championship, the Astoria girls basketball team at least swept the Cowapa all-League awards, announced a week before the state playoffs began.

In addition to winning the league title, the Lady Fishermen walked off with the Cowapa League Player of the Year honors (senior Brooklynn Hankwitz), Coach of the Year (Mike Jacobson) and Defensive Player of the Year (junior Kelsey Fausett).

All five Astoria starters earned awards, with seniors Julia Norris, Hailey O'Brien and Hankwitz named to the first team, along with junior Halle Helmersen. Senior Kajsa Jackson was selected honorable mention.

The Seaside girls placed three players on the all-league team — senior Ruby Douglas and sophomore Lilli Taylor made the first team, and junior Tristyn McFadden was selected honorable mention.

Cowapa All-League

Player of the Year: Brooklynn Hankwitz, Astoria

Coach of the Year: Mike Jacobson, Astoria

Defensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Fausett, Astoria

First Team

Brooklynn Hankwitz, Sr., Astoria

Lexie Crabtree, Sr., Tillamook

Ruby Douglas, Sr., Seaside

Halle Helmersen, Jr., Astoria

Josie Napoli, Jr., Valley Catholic

Julia Norris, Sr., Astoria

Hailey O'Brien, Sr., Astoria

Lauren Snook, Jr., Valley Catholic

Maggie Streblow, So., Banks

Lilli Taylor, So., Seaside

Cameron Wilder, Jr., Valley Catholic

Honorable Mention

Lexie Braxling, So., Tillamook

Hailey Evans, Fr., Banks

Lauren Goodno, Sr., Valley Catholic

Kajsa Jackson, Sr., Astoria

Tristyn McFadden, Jr., Seaside

Alex Saunders, Fr., Banks

Sydney Stevens, Sr., Tillamook

