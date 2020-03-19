Denied a chance to compete for the state championship, the Astoria girls basketball team at least swept the Cowapa all-League awards, announced a week before the state playoffs began.
In addition to winning the league title, the Lady Fishermen walked off with the Cowapa League Player of the Year honors (senior Brooklynn Hankwitz), Coach of the Year (Mike Jacobson) and Defensive Player of the Year (junior Kelsey Fausett).
All five Astoria starters earned awards, with seniors Julia Norris, Hailey O'Brien and Hankwitz named to the first team, along with junior Halle Helmersen. Senior Kajsa Jackson was selected honorable mention.
The Seaside girls placed three players on the all-league team — senior Ruby Douglas and sophomore Lilli Taylor made the first team, and junior Tristyn McFadden was selected honorable mention.
Cowapa All-League
Player of the Year: Brooklynn Hankwitz, Astoria
Coach of the Year: Mike Jacobson, Astoria
Defensive Player of the Year: Kelsey Fausett, Astoria
First Team
Brooklynn Hankwitz, Sr., Astoria
Lexie Crabtree, Sr., Tillamook
Ruby Douglas, Sr., Seaside
Halle Helmersen, Jr., Astoria
Josie Napoli, Jr., Valley Catholic
Julia Norris, Sr., Astoria
Hailey O'Brien, Sr., Astoria
Lauren Snook, Jr., Valley Catholic
Maggie Streblow, So., Banks
Lilli Taylor, So., Seaside
Cameron Wilder, Jr., Valley Catholic
Honorable Mention
Lexie Braxling, So., Tillamook
Hailey Evans, Fr., Banks
Lauren Goodno, Sr., Valley Catholic
Kajsa Jackson, Sr., Astoria
Tristyn McFadden, Jr., Seaside
Alex Saunders, Fr., Banks
Sydney Stevens, Sr., Tillamook
