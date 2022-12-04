The Astoria girls basketball team opened the season in Madras over the weekend, where Corbett topped the Lady Fishermen 64-56 in the championship game.

Astoria began the tournament Friday with a 64-46 win over Marshfield.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.