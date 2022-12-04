The Astoria girls basketball team opened the season in Madras over the weekend, where Corbett topped the Lady Fishermen 64-56 in the championship game.
Astoria began the tournament Friday with a 64-46 win over Marshfield.
The Lady Fishermen scored 23 points in each of the final two quarters against the Pirates, while limiting Marshfield to 23 second half points.
Sophomore Shelby Bruney led Astoria with 18 points, followed by sophomore transfer Kya Lindell (Dayton), with 15. Junior Maitlin Young and junior Avery Biederman had 12 apiece.
In Saturday’s tournament championship game, Corbett overcame a 31-21 halftime deficit to defeat the Lady Fish.
Corbett’s Taylor Donahue scored 21 points, with 16 apiece from Ally and Lilly Schimel.
Young led Astoria with 22 points to go with three assists, while Bruney had 11 points and nine rebounds.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
