Lots of jump balls, fouls, turnovers and players diving on the floor, but Astoria finally outlasted Banks 45-40 in a physical Cowapa League girls basketball game Friday night at the Brick House.
Mark it down: Feb. 4, 2022, the day the Lady Fishermen pulled into a first place tie with the Braves in the league standings. With Banks checking out of the Cowapa League after this school year, Astoria could have a permanent lock on first place in the Cowapa for at least the next three years.
For now, the two teams that will likely represent the Cowapa League in this year's state tournament are tied at 4-1 in league play, with three games remaining.
The Lady Fishermen trailed just once in Friday's game at 5-4, when Astoria's Caleigh Peterson hit a jump shot to spark a 13-0 run. The Braves still managed to rally, and closed to within three points late in the game.
Astoria made just one field goal in the fourth quarter, but hit 3-of-9 free throws over the final five minutes, enough to hold off a turnover-plagued Banks team.
Peterson — who spent the last two years as a starter at Seaside — had one of her best games in an Astoria uniform, scoring 10 points behind Shelby Bruney's 12 points.
Valiants edge Gulls in overtime
In their last three homes games vs. the top three teams in the Cowapa League (Banks, Astoria and Valley Catholic), the Seaside Lady Gulls allowed just 31, 34 and 26 points, respectively, to all three teams.
Unfortunately for the Gulls, Seaside scored 26, 16 and 24 in the same three games, the latest a 26-24 overtime loss to the Valiants, Friday night at Seaside.
A layup by Seaside's Alissa Betts gave the Gulls a 12-5 lead late in the second quarter, before the Valiants' Maggie McKeen hit a 3-pointer to pull Valley Catholic to within 12-8 at halftime.
Seaside still had an 18-15 lead after three quarters, but a 3-pointer from Valley Catholic freshman Julia Rosebrook helped the Valiants rally to tie the game, 22-22 at the end of regulation.
Valley Catholic built a big four-point lead in overtime before a score from Seaside's Abby Nofield brought the Gulls to within two points with 31 seconds left. A final possession for the Gulls came up empty.
Seaside has a home game Friday vs. Tillamook, before finishing the regular season with road games at Banks and Astoria.