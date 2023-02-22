With their places in the Cowapa League standings locked up, the Astoria and Seaside girls basketball teams closed out the regular season Tuesday in Seaside.

That’s where the Lady Fish wrapped up a perfect league season with a 50-19 win over the Gulls. Astoria finishes 12-0 (22-2 overall), in preparation for a state championship run. Seaside drops to 5-7, 11-11 overall.

