With their places in the Cowapa League standings locked up, the Astoria and Seaside girls basketball teams closed out the regular season Tuesday in Seaside.
That’s where the Lady Fish wrapped up a perfect league season with a 50-19 win over the Gulls. Astoria finishes 12-0 (22-2 overall), in preparation for a state championship run. Seaside drops to 5-7, 11-11 overall.
The state’s No. 3 seed, the Fishermen will host a first round state playoff game March 3. A victory would send Astoria to Forest Grove for a state quarterfinal (March 9, 6:30 p.m.). Seaside travels to Mazama for a Saturday play-in game.
To show the Clatsop Clash rivalry is a friendly one, the teams exchanged a pair of free baskets to start the game.
With Seaside’s Lia Martinez out for the season with a knee injury, Astoria let the senior player score a symbolic two points in her last home game.
Her leg in a brace, Martinez gave her crutches to an assistant coach, the Gulls won the opening tap and got the ball to Martinez under the basket for the game’s first two points.
In exchange, Seaside allowed Astoria to score two points at the other end.
From there, the Fishermen played at full speed, scoring the next 15 points for a 17-2 lead. Seaside’s only other score in the first quarter came off an offensive rebound basket by Lili Miller as time expired.
Three straight scores by Astoria’s Maitlin Young in the second quarter helped the Lady Fish to a 33-8 halftime lead.
Shelby Bruney had 15 points and Young added 12 for Astoria.