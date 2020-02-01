Astoria outscored Valley Catholic in every quarter Friday night, including a 15-6 run in a decisive second period, helping the Lady Fishermen to a 47-30 win.

The Fishermen forced 36 turnovers, while Halle Helmersen led the offensive attack with 17 points as the only player in double figures.

Astoria was 17-of-25 at the free throw line, to Valley Catholic's 6-for-9.

Ranked second in the latest coaches poll, the Fishermen play Friday at Seaside.

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.

