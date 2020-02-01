Astoria outscored Valley Catholic in every quarter Friday night, including a 15-6 run in a decisive second period, helping the Lady Fishermen to a 47-30 win.
The Fishermen forced 36 turnovers, while Halle Helmersen led the offensive attack with 17 points as the only player in double figures.
Astoria was 17-of-25 at the free throw line, to Valley Catholic's 6-for-9.
Ranked second in the latest coaches poll, the Fishermen play Friday at Seaside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.