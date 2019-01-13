Two wins in two days has the Astoria Lady Fishermen ready for the Cowapa League season, which opens Tuesday at Seaside.
Astoria capped the weekend with a 48-34 win Saturday afternoon at the Brick House over Molalla, less than 24 hours after the Fishermen pounded Gladstone 64-37, Friday night at Gladstone.
Molalla held a 15-10 lead after one quarter of Saturday's game, before the Fishermen left the Indians in the dust, outscoring Molalla 38-19 over the final three quarters.
Astoria “made a couple defensive adjustments at halftime, and the girls came out and executed very well offensively and defensively in the second half,” said Fishermen coach Mike Jacobson.
Astoria's Brooklynn Hankwitz led all scorers with 14 points, followed by teammate Julia Norris with 13.
In Friday's win at Gladstone, the Lady Fishermen had three players in double figures, led by Hailey O'Brien with 15. Hankwitz added 12 and Halle Helmersen scored 11.
Tuesday's Clatsop Clash doubleheader tips off with the boys' game at 6 p.m., followed by the girls' game at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.