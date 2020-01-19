Gladstone stayed with Astoria longer than most teams, trailing just 17-14 after one quarter, before the Lady Fishermen outscored the Gladiators 32-10 over the second and third periods on their way to an easy 61-32 win.
Astoria closes out the nonleague schedule with a 13-2 record, ranked second in the latest coaches poll, with one first-place vote.
The Fishermen held a 31-21 lead at halftime of Friday's game, then pulled away with an 18-3 run in the third quarter.
Astoria spread the scoring around, with Julia Norris leading all players with 13 points, followed by Sophie Long with 10. Hailey O'Brien added nine, while Kelsey Fausett and Kajsa Jackson finished with eight apiece.
The Lady Fishermen host Seaside to open the Cowapa League season Tuesday.
