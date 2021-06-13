After scoring 78 points in a win at Tillamook two days earlier, the Astoria girls basketball team was held to just 37 Friday night at home against Seaside.
But 37 was plenty for the Lady Fishermen, who held the Gulls to just 19 points, in Astoria's low-scoring 37-19 win.
The Fishermen sprinted out to an 11-0 lead after one quarter, and never looked back.
Halle Helmersen had seven of the 11 points, but that would be her only seven points of the game, after scoring 36 against the Cheesemakers.
Shelby Rasmussen led Astoria with 10 points, while Caleigh Peterson had six for the Gulls, who were 3-for-13 at the free throw line.
The Lady Fishermen can pull into a first place tie in the Cowapa League standings with a win Monday at Valley Catholic.