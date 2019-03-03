Baker led 19-5 after one quarter, and cruised from there for a 67-31 win over visiting Seaside, in a first round game of the 4A girls basketball state playoffs.
The Gulls played evenly with the Bulldogs in the second quarter, but Baker outscored Seaside 24-8 in the third quarter, as the Bulldogs' pressing defense finally got to the Gulls.
“We knew looking at film that Baker was a talented squad with a number of good players, and that they would challenge us with their tempo on both ends of the court,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes.
“The first quarter they came out firing and we had to be near perfect,” he said. “We actually had quite a few opportunities but didn't cash in.”
The Gulls had 11 turnovers in the first quarter.
“They man pressed, doubled and pressured,” Hawes said. “We just asked so much of Lilli (Taylor) and Emy (Kiser), that they got fatigued. (Baker) pressed us to the bitter end and we played hard throughout. What a great opportunity for our seniors, and they played their all.”
Taylor scored 11 points and eight rebounds, and Kiser had 10 points.
