The Banks girls basketball team was feeling pretty good early in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon at Tillamook.
The Lady Braves led Astoria 40-23 in a Cowapa League tie-breaker, as Banks was looking to deliver one final decisive shot at their longtime rivals before dropping to the 3A level.
But Astoria had other plans, as the Lady Fish outscored Banks 19-4 the remainder of the fourth to send the game to overtime.
Banks was able to regroup and eventually pulled out a 52-50 win, earning the Cowapa's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs, in their final season as a member of the league.
Both teams will host games in the coming week, time and day to be announced.
After a fairly close quarter-and-a-half, the Braves closed out the first half with a 10-0 run for a 29-13 halftime lead.
The lead reached 31-13, before the Lady Fish turned to a former Lady Gull, junior Caleigh Peterson.
Peterson scored inside, then dropped in two 3-pointers late in the fourth to bring Astoria to within 35-23.
Another trey and a two-point jump shot by Peterson sparked 13-1 run, and the Fishermen were within 41-36 following 3-pointers from Nayomi Holmstedt and Mollie Matthews.
Banks could have closed it out at the free throw line, but the Braves missed 18 free throws on the day, including six in the final minutes of regulation.
For Astoria, Matthews connected on two free throws at the 1:27 mark, and Shelby Bruney was 4-for-4 in the final 51 seconds, sending the game to overtime.
The Braves made 4-of-6 foul shots in the extra frame, enough to hold off a 3-pointer from Astoria's Avery Biederman.
Peterson had 15 points and Matthews scored 12 for Astoria, while Madison Walker led Banks with 14 points.
“The girls didn’t show up in the first half,” Astoria coach Mike Jacobson said of his team. “They came out in the second half, mainly the end of the third and the whole fourth quarter, and definitely picked up the defensive intensity.”
He added, “We made a couple adjustments to our offense at halftime, but nothing different defensively. We played with true grit in the fourth and had a chance to win it in regulation.”
Astoria has lost only 12 games to Cowapa League opponents since the 2017-18 season, eight to Banks and four to Valley Catholic — the two Cowapa League schools which are dropping to the 3A level in 2022-23.