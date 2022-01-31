Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The comeback specialists of the Cowapa League were at it again Friday night at Seaside, where the Lady Gulls were hosting the No. 6-ranked Banks Braves.
Banks ultimately escaped with a 31-26 win, in a typical defensive, low-scoring battle with the Gulls.
Fresh off a win over Tillamook, in which the Lady Gulls rallied from an early 16-6 deficit, Seaside trailed Banks 12-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter in Friday's game.
The Gulls rallied with three straight baskets from Abby Nofield, Lilli Taylor and Aubrey Taylor.
Lilli Taylor added consecutive hoops later in the quarter, and hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half, bringing Seaside to within 20-19 at halftime.
The Gulls pulled into a 23-23 tie in the third quarter, and the game settled into a free throw shooting contest from there.
Seaside was 1-for-9 at the line in the second half, to 3-for-11 for the Braves.
Lilli Taylor had 16 of Seaside's 26 points to lead all scorers.
The Gulls played a makeup game Saturday at Valley Catholic, where the Valiants posted a 42-17 win over Seaside.
In the Coastal Range League, Clatskanie held Warrenton scoreless in the fourth quarter on its way to a 43-30 win Friday over the Warriors.
Clatskanie's Maya Helmen scored 16 points for the Tigers, who improve to 3-2 in league, while the Warriors — who led 8-7 after one quarter — drop to 0-5.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1