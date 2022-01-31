The comeback specialists of the Cowapa League were at it again Friday night at Seaside, where the Lady Gulls were hosting the No. 6-ranked Banks Braves.

Banks ultimately escaped with a 31-26 win, in a typical defensive, low-scoring battle with the Gulls.

Fresh off a win over Tillamook, in which the Lady Gulls rallied from an early 16-6 deficit, Seaside trailed Banks 12-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter in Friday's game.

The Gulls rallied with three straight baskets from Abby Nofield, Lilli Taylor and Aubrey Taylor.

Lilli Taylor added consecutive hoops later in the quarter, and hit a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half, bringing Seaside to within 20-19 at halftime.

The Gulls pulled into a 23-23 tie in the third quarter, and the game settled into a free throw shooting contest from there.

Seaside was 1-for-9 at the line in the second half, to 3-for-11 for the Braves.

Lilli Taylor had 16 of Seaside's 26 points to lead all scorers.

The Gulls played a makeup game Saturday at Valley Catholic, where the Valiants posted a 42-17 win over Seaside.

Clatskanie 43, Warriors 30

In the Coastal Range League, Clatskanie held Warrenton scoreless in the fourth quarter on its way to a 43-30 win Friday over the Warriors.

Clatskanie's Maya Helmen scored 16 points for the Tigers, who improve to 3-2 in league, while the Warriors — who led 8-7 after one quarter — drop to 0-5.

