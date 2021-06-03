Baskets by Seaside's Tatum LaPlante and Tristyn McFadden had the Gulls leading 14-6 early in Thursday night's game with visiting Banks but the Lady Braves dominated the second half for a 42-24 Cowapa League girls basketball win.
Lilli Taylor led the Gulls with seven points. Kate Hailey had 10 points and teammates Camila Narvaez and Sydney Maller added eight apiece for Banks.
Nestucca 46, Loggers 32
The Nestucca girls basketball team was hot from the 3-point line Tuesday night at Knappa, where the Bobcats managed to top the Lady Loggers 46-32 in a Northwest League contest.
Sophomore Lyndie Hurliman drained four 3-pointers, with teammates Rachel Strober and Allana Tull adding one each for Nestucca, which jumped out to a 14-5 lead in the first quarter and led by as much as 17 in the second half.
The Bobcats missed 19 free throws, but the Loggers struggled from the field. Taryn Barendse led Knappa with 17 points.