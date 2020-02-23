The Banks Braves turned the tables on the Seaside Lady Gulls, and then some, in the last high school girls basketball game ever at Seaside High School.
In a three-day span, the Braves went from a 25-point loss on Thursday to a 12-point victory Saturday night, 49-37, in a Cowapa League seeding game at the Gulls’ Nest.
The 37-point swing in favor of the Braves sends Banks to another league playoff, Tuesday at Valley Catholic for the Cowapa’s No. 2 seed.
Seaside will still take part in the play-in round, scheduled for later this week.
“I think Banks was a bit motivated from Thursday,” said Seaside coach Mike Hawes. “They played hard, no fooling around, manned and were aggressive from the get go. I knew they would be.”
Just two nights earlier, the Braves trailed 18-3 after one quarter. But Banks held a 10-8 advantage after eight minutes in Saturday’s game.
Three-pointers by Maggie Streblow, Sydney Maller and Betta Minervini had the Braves in front 19-14, before a three-point play by Seaside’s Lilli Taylor pulled the Gulls into a 19-19 tie.
But Banks freshman Madison Walker answered with a quick two points, and the Braves never trailed again.
Banks junior guard Camila Narvaez, making her first start of the year against the Gulls, keyed the second half for the Braves, scoring inside and outside, with her 3-pointer giving Banks a 35-30 lead, just seconds after a 3-pointer by Seaside’s Tristyn McFadden.
Another trey from McFadden had the Gulls within 41-35 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but Banks closed it out at the free throw line, making six straight in the final 2:21.
Narvaez scored 16 points to lead all players, while Taylor had 15 for the Gulls.
Coach “Brandon (Begley) and Banks are a proud bunch,” Hawes said. “So my hat’s off to them. A couple different starters played very well for them, with Walker dragging Rudy (Douglas) out high to cover pick ‘n’ rolls.
“We matched that pretty well the first half with our own pick ‘n’ roll game,” he said. “But (the Braves) got the breaks, the banked shots and played competitively. It was kind of fun, except for the losing.”
After hitting 6-of-15 shots from the 3-point line in Thursday’s win, the Gulls were 2-for-18 Saturday, in addition to some missed shots inside.
“We left too many points at the rim to win,” Hawes said. “Lost our people a little too much, especially Narvaez. But we played to exhaustion. The girls gave us everything, now we have to dig even deeper. I think we’ve done enough to sneak in to a play-in game.”
