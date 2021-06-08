Astoria lost three players to fouls and another to injury, and it was Banks' night at the Brick House Monday, as the Braves won a free throw fest for a 58-46 Cowapa League girls basketball victory.
Banks swept the season series with the Lady Fish and pulled into a first place tie in the league standings with Valley Catholic, both at 4-1. Astoria drops to 2-2 in league, and has three of its next four games on the road.
The teams were a combined 32-for-51 at the free throw line (Banks 16-of-30, Astoria 16-of-21). The Braves made 8-of-17 in the fourth quarter, to Astoria's 8-for-9.
The Fishermen led 13-9 after one quarter, before the Braves went on a 13-5 run for a 22-18 halftime advantage.
And Banks continued to build the lead in the third quarter, highlighted by a pair of scores from Kate Hailey off two Astoria backcourt turnovers.
A three-point play from Alex Saunders in the fourth quarter gave the Braves their largest lead at 54-34.
Eight players scored for Astoria, with Halle Helmersen leading the way with 17. Sophie Long and Shelby Rasmussen added seven apiece.
Banks also had eight players in the scoring column, led by Saunders with 13, and Camila Narvaez with 11.
Astoria's Kelsey Fausett, Helmersen and Mollie Matthews fouled out, while Rasmussen suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.