A furious, late fourth quarter rally by Astoria came up just short, as Banks held on for a 45-42 victory Tuesday night over the Lady Fishermen, in a Cowapa League girls basketball opener.
The Braves held a 41-29 lead with just 3:40 left in the game, when Astoria's Halle Helmersen scored on a layup to spark a 10-0 Astoria run.
Kelsey Fausett hit a short jumper, then Helmersen and Sophie Long nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, bringing Astoria to within 41-39 with 49 seconds left.
Banks — which had struggled with turnovers and missed free throws through much of the game — finally began making its free throws, as Hailey Evans made two with 26 seconds remaining for a 43-39 lead.
Long, who led Astoria with 14 points, answered right back with another 3-pointer at the 14-second mark, pulling Astoria to within 43-42.
Banks senior Camila Narvaez made another two free throws with 3.8 seconds left, and Astoria missed a desperation shot at the buzzer.
Early foul trouble to Fausett and Long cost Astoria in the first half, as the Braves built a 20-9 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers from Maddy Shook.
Helmersen capped a 10-0 Astoria run, helping the Fish cut the Banks lead to 22-19 at halftime.
The Braves rebuilt their lead to 36-26 late in the third quarter, after scores from Madison Walker, Alex Saunders and Evans.
Helmersen added 11 points and Fausett scored nine for Astoria. Narvaez led the Braves with 12 points, with Walker and Shook adding 11 apiece.
Playing just their second game after a late start to the season, the Braves improved to 2-0, while Astoria slipped to 1-3. The Fishermen host Tillamook Thursday (6 p.m.).
Valiants 40, Gulls 27
Valley Catholic senior Josie Napoli scored 17 points, which included three 3-pointers, leading the Valiants to a hard-fought 40-27 win over visiting Seaside in a Cowapa League girls basketball game Tuesday night.
The Lady Gulls put up a tough defensive effort, but struggled offensively in the first half, which ended in a 23-10 lead for the Valiants.
Lilli Taylor scored 15 of Seaside's 27 points.