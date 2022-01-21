After three ties and three lead changes in the first quarter, the Banks Braves used an 8-0 run in the second period, and never trailed after that on their way to a 60-47 win over Astoria in a Cowapa League girls basketball opener Wednesday night.
In their last league game at Banks, the Lady Fishermen found themselves in first half foul trouble and could never make up a 30-20 halftime deficit.
Astoria trailed by six points with just over four minutes remaining in regulation, but the Braves outscored the Lady Fish 12-5 from there. The two teams shot a combined 22 free throws in the final eight minutes (Banks 9-of-12, Astoria 8-for-10).
Astoria's Shelby Bruney fouled out in the fourth quarter, and teammate Mollie Matthews picked up her fourth early in the third quarter and missed much of the second half.
Banks junior Madison Walker scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, while Avery Biederman led Astoria with 12 points, followed by Caleigh Peterson with 11.
In a key third quarter stretch, sophomore Jocelyn Janecek hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the Braves, giving Banks a 37-26 lead.
The Braves, who have won three straight over the Fishermen going back to the 2021 spring season, will move down to the 3A level following the current school year.
Elsewhere in Cowapa League play Wednesday, Seaside's game at Valley Catholic was postponed to Jan. 29. The Gulls are currently in quarantine.