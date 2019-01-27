Valley Catholic and Astoria hooked up in a game that started as a blowout, turned into a close game, then back into a blowout Friday night at the Brick House.
Ultimately, the Lady Fishermen left the floor with a 60-31 Cowapa League girls basketball win over the Valiants.
Astoria jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead in the first quarter, and appeared ready to run away with the game before the Valiants rallied to within 12-10 at the end of the quarter.
The game remained close through the opening minutes of the second half, when the Lady Fishermen turned a 27-21 lead into a 40-21 lead, thanks in part to a dominating six-minute stretch from Kajsa Jackson, Julia Norris and Kelsey Fausett.
Norris and Fausett both had baskets in the 13-0 run, but it was Jackson scoring twice on offensive rebounds, then adding a short jump shot to cap the run. At the defensive end, the Valiants couldn't get a shot past Jackson, the 6-foot-2 junior post.
“I thought her, Julia and Kelsey played very well,” said Astoria coach Mike Jacobson. “Probably the best all-around (Jackson) has played by far.”
Norris led all scorers with 20 points, while Jackson had eight points — all in the second half — and finished with 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Astoria had a rough first quarter offensively (5-for-22 from the field), and had 16 turnovers in the first half. The Fishermen shot 14-for-31 in the second half, with just eight turnovers.
Fausett had 13 points, with Hailey O'Brien and Sophie Long chipping in six points apiece.
The Valiants were 0-for-10 from the 3-point line, to Astoria's 4-for-23.
Astoria improves to 3-1 in league, a half-game behind No. 2-ranked Banks (3-0). The Braves play Tuesday at Seaside, while the Fishermen have a bye Tuesday and will host the Gulls next Friday.
