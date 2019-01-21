The Warrenton girls basketball team took a tough test Monday morning, to see how they measured up against Blanchet Catholic, the No. 1-ranked team in the state in the latest 3A girls coaches poll.
And the fifth-ranked Warriors didn't score too well. In fact, Warrenton was held to just five points in the second half of a 54-20 loss to the Cavaliers, who led 26-15 at halftime, then outscored the Warriors 28-5 over the final two quarters.
“We rebounded well, we played good defense … we did everything well for two-and-a-half quarters except score,” said Warrenton coach Robert Hoepfl. “It was very much like the first time we played Salem Academy. But it is what it is. They're a very good team, and we learned some lessons.”
The game was part of the “MLK Showcase,” a day-long schedule of high school basketball games at Corban University and Chemeketa Community College, featuring top 10 teams from around the state.
In the top 3A girls' games of the day, Blanchet and Warrenton squared off in the Monday morning game at Corban, and Salem Academy defeated Clatskanie 41-40 in an afternoon contest at Chemeketa.
The Warriors trailed Blanchet by just nine points following a score by Warrenton's Fernanda Alvarez late in the second quarter.
But the Cavaliers outscored the Warriors 15-1 in the third quarter, and Blanchet pulled away in the fourth.
Hailey Ostby scored 24 points and Ana Coronado added 19 for Blanchet, while Alvarez led Warrenton with nine points.
The Warriors return to Coastal Range League action Tuesday night at Rainier.
