The Knappa girls basketball team opened a new era Friday night at home, as the Lady Loggers handed Tracie Brockey a 28-26 win over Rainier in Brockey's first game as the Knappa coach.
Madelynn Weaver scored at the buzzer to break a 26-26 tie, and capped Knappa's season-opening win in the annual Tip-Off Classic.
“Getting the home win and having the crowd go nuts was such a confidence booster for these ladies,” Brockey said. “Both teams had good looks toward the end of the game, and I was just thankful we had the last possession.”
Knappa will be winning most — if not all — of its games with a strong pressure defense, as the Loggers had 22 steals.
But it was the Columbians who ended up in foul trouble, with Rainier's Kalli Budge missing action after picking up fouls in the first half.
“Their 6-foot center (Budge) struggled with foul trouble in the first half, and I think they missed her presence in the key,” Brockey said. “Missed free throws from both sides opened the door at the end to make it anyone’s game.”
Other than that, the Columbians were unable to handle Knappa's pressure defense.
“The girls played tough defense tonight, working their full court press, getting strong rebounds and making reads,” Brockey said of her team. “We had great play from players coming off the bench, especially Raven Corcoran and Bayle McCall. They each made some very high energy plays that tipped the scales in our favor.”
Weaver led the Loggers with 10 points, five steals and four assists, while Vicki Ramvick led Knappa with 12 rebounds. Sophia Carlson had five steals, Katelynn Weaver added four steals and three assists, and Hannah Dietrichs pulled down seven rebounds.
“They will continue to get stronger and smarter with the basketball as the season progresses, but it was a good way to start,” Brockey said. “I expect a lot of growth from this team this year.”
Day 2 did not go as well for the Lady Loggers, who lost a 44-19 decision to Oregon Episcopal.
Ramvick had a team-high 15 rebounds.
“We still have a lot of learning to do, but are laying the foundation,” Brockey said. “OES has a disciplined, smart program, but we also beat ourselves in many ways. I am pleased with the engagement of both our bench and our JV players. When players aren’t in the game, they are finding other ways to contribute. We’re building and that rawness showed a bit.”
