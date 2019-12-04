Cascade managed to withstand a furious second half comeback by Seaside in a girls basketball season opener Wednesday night in Turner.
The Lady Gulls rallied from a 24-8 deficit late in the first half, outscoring Cascade 23-18 in the second half, but the Cougars escaped with the win, 45-33.
Sophomore Lilli Taylor scored 10 points to lead the Gulls, but six-foot senior Abbilgail Cordero countered with 12 for Cascade, with Ariel Tobiasson adding eight.
The points were hard to come by in the first half for the Gulls.
Before they could even get settled into the new season, Seaside trailed 10-0, as the Cougars took advantage from three straight baskets from Tobiasson to open the game, followed by buckets from Cordero and Camryn Boyles.
Taylor and freshman Caleigh Peterson had first quarter scores for the Gulls, who trailed 17-4 after eight minutes.
Cascade struggled from the free throw line in the second period, while Seaside picked up scores from Taylor and freshman Kaylee Snyder, but still trailed 27-10 at halftime, after Cascade's Bailey Pedersen hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Senior Ruby Douglas scored nine points for the Gulls, all in the second half.
Following a score by Taylor, a 3-pointer by Douglas had Seaside within 35-23 late in the third period.
Taylor, Elissa Blodgett and Tristyn McFadden had baskets to open the fourth, and a jumper from Snyder cut Cascade's lead to 43-31, before the Gulls ran out of time.
Seaside hosts Stayton Friday.
