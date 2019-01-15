Warrenton had the home court advantage and the return of Fernanda Alvarez, but that still wasn't enough to overcome the Clatskanie Tigers.
The state's No. 2-ranked team at the 3A level managed a 55-45 win Tuesday night over the Warriors, in the battle for supremacy of Coastal Range League girls basketball.
Clatskanie's victory keeps the Tigers in first place in the league standings at 5-0, while Warrenton drops to 4-2. The two teams meet again Feb. 1 in Clatskanie, and then likely at a neutral site to determine the league's No. 1 seed to the state playoffs.
The Warriors held an early four-point lead, but trailed 15-12 after one quarter. Clatskanie closed the first half on a 7-0 run for a 30-19 lead at the break.
Still, Warrenton rallied and trailed by just three points with three minutes left in the game, before the Tigers hit some free throws to secure the win.
Warrenton coach Robert Hoepfl was “super proud of our focus and effort tonight, and we will build from this,” he said. “You have to tip your hat to Clatskanie. They hit a bunch of really tough shots.”
Kenzie Ramsey made five 3-pointers to lead the Warriors with 15 points, while Claire Bussert finished with 12. Alvarez scored eight points in her second game back from an ankle injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.