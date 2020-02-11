Two free throws by Kenzie Ramsey had Warrenton in front 11-9 late in the first quarter, but the rest of the night belonged to No. 1-ranked Clatskanie, which posted a 57-22 win on the Warriors' home floor Tuesday night.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers improved to 6-1 (17-2 overall) in the Coastal Range League girls basketball standings, tied with Willamina.
After Ramsey's free throws with 2:50 left in the first quarter, Clatskanie went on a 14-0 run to take a 23-11 lead.
A 3-pointer by Ramsey finally stopped the string, and Ramsey's layup early in the third quarter still had the Warriors within 26-16.
But too many turnovers, missed free throws and errant passes by the Warriors led to too many easy points for Clatskanie, which outscored Warrenton 45-11 after the first quarter.
The Warriors remain in a third place tie in the league standings at 2-5, and have one game remaining (Friday at Willamina) before the league playoffs begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.