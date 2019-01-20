Valley Catholic built a 32-12 halftime lead, and a rough night from the field did not help the Seaside Gulls in their Cowapa League girls basketball game Friday night in Beaverton, where the Valiants posted a 48-28 win over the Gulls.
Seaside was 12-of-55 shooting (21 percent), which included a 3-for-25 effort from the 3-point line.
Morgan Blodgett led the Gulls with 11 points, while Lilli Taylor had eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Seaside has a bye Tuesday, and plays Friday at Tillamook.
