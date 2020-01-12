Warrenton finished off a run of six games in eight days with a nonleague girls basketball game at home Saturday, against the Colton Vikings.
And the Vikings won a low-scoring contest, 31-27.
Warrenton's Kenzie Ramsey scored nine points and Ayvree Miethe added seven, but the Warriors couldn't catch Colton, which improved to 4-7 overall.
“We had a tough time putting the ball in the basket,” said Warrenton coach Jake Mullins, whose team dropped to 4-11. “We moved better offensively and got some looks we liked, but just weren't able to capitalize.”
Defensively, he said, “we played hard and rebounded better than how we did against Seaside. We lost one of their better shooters a couple times and she hurt us.”
The Warriors will now take a week off, before opening league play Jan. 17 at Taft.
