A big 20-5 run midway through the first half was all the Knappa Lady Loggers needed Thursday night at home, as they cruised to a 44-31 nonleague girls basketball win over visiting Warrenton.
Knappa turned an early 7-4 advantage into a 27-9 lead late in the second quarter, with a run highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Hannah Dietrichs. Synnove Brown, Vicki Ramvick and Gabriella Morrill also scored during Knappa's hot streak.
The Warriors had scores from Jamie Annat and Emma Smith during a 14-8 run in the fourth quarter, as Warrenton finished with a season-high in points.
“Strong play from lots of girls tonight,” said Knappa coach Tracie Brockey. “Hannah Dietrichs had 15 points and Gabriella Morrill had 11 points to go with a strong rebounding night.”
Astoria 44, Tillamook 24
The Astoria girls basketball team bounced back from a Tuesday loss at Banks with an easy 44-24 win Thursday at home against Tillamook.
The Lady Fishermen stayed out of foul trouble, and jumped out to a 16-1 lead after one quarter, and had things locked up by halftime, 25-7. Halle Helmersen led Astoria with 14 points.
Astoria has home games next week against Valley Catholic and Banks, and can take over first place in the league standings with wins over the Valiants and Braves.
Western Christian 49, Seaside 30
Western Christian built a 32-9 halftime lead, on its way to a 49-30 nonleague win Wednesday night at Seaside.
Sydney Fahndrich had 18 points and teammate Makennan Hopper added 16 for the Pioneers, who outscored Seaside 26-3 in the second quarter.
Tristyn McFadden led the Lady Gulls with 10 points.