Friday night's game at Banks started with a 6-0 run for the Astoria girls basketball team.
But that's about where the highlights ended for the Lady Fishermen, who soon found themselves trailing the Braves 21-6 early in the second quarter of the Cowapa League game.
The 21-0 run was all the Braves needed on their way to a 51-32 win over Astoria, in the top 10 showdown at Banks. The loss was Astoria's first in six games, and first of 2019.
Astoria also found itself in early foul trouble, as the first 10 fouls of the game were all called on the Fishermen — including a technical foul on Astoria coach Mike Jacobson.
The rest of the night belonged to Braves' superstar Aspen Slifka, who spent much of the game scoring off steals or knocking down jump shots on her way to a game-high 24 points.
Brooklynn Hankwitz scored eight points for Astoria before fouling out, while teammate Kelsey Fausett also finished with eight points for the Lady Fish, who return to play home games this week with Tillamook (Tuesday) and Valley Catholic (Friday). Astoria's next four games are at home.
