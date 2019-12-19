A 17-0 run in the first half was enough for the Rochester girls basketball team to pull away for a late-night win Thursday, in the final girls game on Day 1 of the Seaside Holiday Classic.
Tied 4-4 early in the first quarter, the Warriors scored 17 straight for a 21-4 lead, on their way to a 45-25 win over the host Gulls.
Rochester senior Paige Winter scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the first half, and the Warriors drained 3-pointers from Lexi Sederberg-Jones, Megan Elkins and Maddix Schneider to pull away in the third quarter.
Seaside — which lost freshman Caleigh Peterson to an injury in the first period — was led by Ruby Douglas with 10 points and Lilli Taylor with eight.
